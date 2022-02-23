Watch
Highs in the low 80s through the weekend

Posted at 5:35 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 05:35:44-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s with a few showers swinging in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, some passing clouds, but clouds should remain rain-free.

Tomorrow-Saturday, high pressure dominates keeping our weather pattern quiet. Highs in the low 80s with only an isolated shower possible.

Sunday, staying warm with highs in the low 80s with a few more showers possible ahead of a cold front.

Monday, the front moves in. Highs down to the mid-upper 70s.

Tuesday, a chilly morning with lows in the 50s and low 60s, then a pleasant, breezy afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

