Highs in the low 80s through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s with a few showers swinging in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, some passing clouds, but clouds should remain rain-free.

Tomorrow-Saturday, high pressure dominates keeping our weather pattern quiet. Highs in the low 80s with only an isolated shower possible.

Sunday, staying warm with highs in the low 80s with a few more showers possible ahead of a cold front.

Monday, the front moves in. Highs down to the mid-upper 70s.

Tuesday, a chilly morning with lows in the 50s and low 60s, then a pleasant, breezy afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.