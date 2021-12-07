WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, foggy conditions for the morning a commute. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Palm Beach County until 7a.m. Temperatures starting off in the low-mid 60s. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny skies and low rain chances.

Tomorrow-Thursday, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and more patchy fog to start. Afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Mainly dry throughout the day.

Friday-Saturday, morning temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine with a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Sunday, a cold front begins to move into the state. A few showers ahead of the front. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday, cooler to start with temperatures down to the low-mid 60s in the morning and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.

