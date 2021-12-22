WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front has passed, and cooler air is pushing into the area. This morning, temperatures down to the low 50s and upper 50s along the Treasure Coast and inland. This afternoon, highs in the low 70s, sunny skies and low humidity, but staying a little breezy. By early next week, temperatures warm to the low 60s in the morning and afternoon highs back to the 80s. Staying mainly dry with low rain chances.

Tomorrow, morning lows are expected to be even colder with the mercury dropping to the low 50s and upper 40s around the lake. Afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable weather with low humidity.

Friday, staying chilly in the morning, but a little warmer than Thursday morning. Temperatures starting off in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. A pleasant day with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, starting off the day with temperatures in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. No weather worries. Keeping the humidity low and mainly dry conditions continue across the area.