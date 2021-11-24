Highs in the low 70s, partly sunny skies with possible passing showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, even cooler than yesterday morning with temperatures down to the mid-upper 50s for the Palm Beaches and some low 50s for the Treasure Coast (some spots warmer where there is a breeze) and a slim chance for an isolated shower. This afternoon, highs in the low 70s, partly sunny skies and some passing showers possible.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures warming into the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s, plenty of sunshine with an isolated shower.

Friday, similar weather to Thursday but a bit warmer. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some showers possible with a cold front on the way.

For the weekend, another cold front moves in and morning temperatures return to the mid-upper 50s and highs in the mid-70s. Mainly dry with low rain chances and low humidity.

Early next week, staying pleasant with highs in the mid-70s.