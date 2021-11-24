Watch
Weather

Actions

Highs in the low 70s, partly sunny skies with possible passing showers

items.[0].videoTitle
Highs in the low 70s, partly sunny skies with passing showers
Posted at 5:12 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 05:13:30-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, even cooler than yesterday morning with temperatures down to the mid-upper 50s for the Palm Beaches and some low 50s for the Treasure Coast (some spots warmer where there is a breeze) and a slim chance for an isolated shower. This afternoon, highs in the low 70s, partly sunny skies and some passing showers possible.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures warming into the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s, plenty of sunshine with an isolated shower.

Friday, similar weather to Thursday but a bit warmer. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some showers possible with a cold front on the way.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, another cold front moves in and morning temperatures return to the mid-upper 50s and highs in the mid-70s. Mainly dry with low rain chances and low humidity.

Early next week, staying pleasant with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018