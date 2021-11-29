WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 60s and some showers to start off the day, then clearing by late-morning. This afternoon, highs in the low 70s, mostly sunny and low humidity.

Tomorrow-Wednesday, morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Lots of sunshine and low rain chances.

For the end of the work week-weekend, a slight warm-up. Temperatures in the morning in the low-mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.