Highs in the 80s over next 7 days

Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 25, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with breezy winds at the coast and a few isolated showers pushing in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, breezy and mainly dry.

A copy and paste forecast tomorrow, but the winds coming down. Highs in the low-mid 80s and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday, highs in the low-mid 80s, some afternoon inland storms possible and breezy winds.

Thursday, a front tries to move in but stalls out. Scattered afternoon showers and storms possible with highs in the low 80s.

Friday-weekend, highs in the low 80s, some showers at the coast in the morning, followed by a few afternoon inland storms.

