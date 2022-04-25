Highs in the 80s over next 7 days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with breezy winds at the coast and a few isolated showers pushing in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, breezy and mainly dry.

A copy and paste forecast tomorrow, but the winds coming down. Highs in the low-mid 80s and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday, highs in the low-mid 80s, some afternoon inland storms possible and breezy winds.

Thursday, a front tries to move in but stalls out. Scattered afternoon showers and storms possible with highs in the low 80s.

Friday-weekend, highs in the low 80s, some showers at the coast in the morning, followed by a few afternoon inland storms.