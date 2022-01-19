Watch
Highs in the 70s over the next week

Posted at 5:34 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 05:34:57-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, still a cold start to the day just not as cold as yesterday morning with temperatures in the low-mid 50s and upper 40s inland. This afternoon, a few more clouds around but mainly dry with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some late-day showers possible.

Friday-Saturday, scattered showers and storms possible as a cold front moves in. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Sunday, rain to start, then clearing conditions throughout the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday cooler and drier. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 50s and afternoon highs only in the upper 60s-low 70s. Mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday, showers return to the forecast as moisture increases. Highs in the low-mid 70s with breezy winds.

