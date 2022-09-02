Highs in low 90s, but feeling more like triple-digit temps today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and a few showers off the coast.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits with some storms developing along the sea breeze by late-morning/early afternoon and drifting west towards Lake Okeechobee.

Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and mainly dry into the night

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits. Lots of sunshine, so pleasant weather for beachgoers and boaters with only a few inland showers and storms.

Labor Day, highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms developing in the afternoon, but mainly pushing west, so aside from some inland storms grilling conditions should be pretty good by Monday evening.

Next week, highs in the low 90s with scattered storms in the forecast each afternoon.