Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Higher rain, storm chances this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Aug. 4, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Aug. 4, 2023.png
Posted at 5:49 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 05:49:48-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab your raincoat because stormy weather is expected this Friday and through the weekend with the flow returning out of the west-southwest, which will bring back scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Storm activity will last at least through the evening with pockets of heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.

High temperatures will top the upper 80s and near 90 on Friday afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Both Saturday and Sunday will see an increase in rain chances and these storms will track from west to east. The stormiest time of the day will be the late afternoon and evening hours for the weekend.

Afternoon high temperatures will heat up a bit more this weekend, back into the low 90s and possibly the mid 90s in a few cities by Sunday afternoon.

Hotter temperatures are in the forecast for next week as the new school year starts on Aug. 10.

The tropics are quiet with no new tropical development expected for the next few days.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small NE swell possible end of week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019