Higher rain, storm chances this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab your raincoat because stormy weather is expected this Friday and through the weekend with the flow returning out of the west-southwest, which will bring back scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Storm activity will last at least through the evening with pockets of heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.

High temperatures will top the upper 80s and near 90 on Friday afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Both Saturday and Sunday will see an increase in rain chances and these storms will track from west to east. The stormiest time of the day will be the late afternoon and evening hours for the weekend.

Afternoon high temperatures will heat up a bit more this weekend, back into the low 90s and possibly the mid 90s in a few cities by Sunday afternoon.

Hotter temperatures are in the forecast for next week as the new school year starts on Aug. 10.

The tropics are quiet with no new tropical development expected for the next few days.