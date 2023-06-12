Watch Now
Higher rain, storm chances for much of the week

Posted at 5:48 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 05:48:32-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stormy weather returns Monday as a front settles across the southeast.

South of the front, southwest winds kick in for us. This will keep the afternoon storms on our side of the peninsula. Nothing severe, just garden variety storms that start near the lake and push toward Interstate 95 later in the day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The bigger story will be the heat. Expect 90 to 95 degrees over the next few days as a westerly wind sets up.

We could have a few storms around through Wednesday, then lower chances to end the week.

The tropics are quiet.

