WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure will keep generally quiet weather in place for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday, morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and daytime highs in the upper 80s.

More sunshine with just a few showers possible. A pleasant day with a lower humidity.

Next week, moisture increases, and rain chances go up. Warm and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Best chance of showers and storms will be mid-to-late week.

In the Tropics: Hurricane Sam is northeast of Bermuda and pushing to the NE. Sam will dissipate in the next few days at it moves into the north Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Victor is getting weaker and should continue to do so over the next day or so. No threat to land.

An area of low pressure will form across the Bahamas this week. It has a 20% chance of development. Should stay to our east.

