WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure will bring us mainly sunny and dry conditions over the next few days. The humidity will be on the low side and temps will run a bit below average.

Sunday, Lots of sunshine with seasonably cool temps. Highs near 80 with a light northwest wind. The weather looks just about perfect for trick-or-treaters.

Cool again Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Some rain chances come back by the end of the week as the wind turns onshore and a cool front approaches.

Subtropical storm Wanda has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean with winds of 50 mph.

It is currently moving to the SE at 15 mph - but it won't affect any landmass.

We're also watching a disturbance just south of the Cape Verde Islands that now has a 30% chance of developing.