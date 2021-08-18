High pressure and Saharan Dust will limit rainfall through end of work week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s - low 80s under partly cloudy skies and some showers towards the coast. This afternoon, plenty of sunshine with some isolated inland showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s, feeling even hotter with the humidity.

High pressure coupled with Saharan Dust will limit rainfall over through the end of the work week. Rain chances remain low, but temperatures staying hot with highs climbing to the low 90s each afternoon.

Next week, while more moisture moves in, even more Saharan Dust will keep rain chances limited and skies hazy. Highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to become a hurricane today, then move towards the Yucatan by tomorrow. This brief interaction with land will weaken the storm for a short period, then as it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday, it's expected to strengthen back into a hurricane before a second landfall in Central Mexico over the weekend.

Herni is also expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Friday as it nears Canada over the weekend.