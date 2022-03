WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a little cooler than yesterday morning with out-the-door temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s and some isolated showers possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow through Friday, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and mainly dry.

For the weekend, warm and breezy with highs in the low 80s.

Early next week, highs in the low-mid 80s, some spotty showers possible.