Here's the latest forecast from WPTV First Alert Weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, tomorrow and Monday, highs in the mid 90s, feeling like the triple digits with the humidity with scattered late-day showers and storms tracking from southwest to northeast. Heat Advisory up through Sunday evening for Palm Beach County.

Next week, highs in the low 90s. Some showers and storms developing along the seabreeze for the afternoon, and the bulk of the rainfall moving inland later in the day. Saharan dust moves in late next week, helping to lower rain chances.