Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Here's the latest forecast from WPTV First Alert Weather

Hot and humid Saturday
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 08:21:59-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, tomorrow and Monday, highs in the mid 90s, feeling like the triple digits with the humidity with scattered late-day showers and storms tracking from southwest to northeast. Heat Advisory up through Sunday evening for Palm Beach County.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Next week, highs in the low 90s. Some showers and storms developing along the seabreeze for the afternoon, and the bulk of the rainfall moving inland later in the day. Saharan dust moves in late next week, helping to lower rain chances.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Will Don bring waves?

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019