Heavy rainfall in the future

wptv
Posted at 4:05 AM, Jun 09, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a copy and paste forecast because we are expecting to see temperatures near record breaking and another round of storms this afternoon.

High temperatures warm to the lower 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Storms will fire up starting near 1 PM and continue through 6 PM. It will be similar to yesterday that it will not be a washout of a day. Any storms that develop will be strong with heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail can't be ruled out.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Heading into the workweek, it will be a similar unsettled pattern.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler for the highs in the middle and upper 80s. It will be hot, humid and uncomfortable each day with the threat of storms.

Storm chances will exist each and every single afternoon. A cold front to the north of us allows a series of low pressure system to ride along it, which keeps an unsettled stormy forecast for our area.

This will provide decent rainfall totals. By the end of the upcoming week, totals range from 3-5".

