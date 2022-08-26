WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Locally heavy rain will be the main threat over the next few days. Flooding could be an issue today and tomorrow in spots.

The NWS service has placed parts of the area under a marginal risk of Flash Flooding through tomorrow. That's the lowest tier.

Otherwise, highs will be near 90.

Tropical moisture is running very high in the atmosphere. So, any storm could produce big downpours.

Sever weather not expected just locally heavy rain with a few strong wind gusts.

With an easterly wind in place, once again the forecast calls for a shower or two along the coast with afternoon inland thunderstorms.

Not much change in that pattern over the extended period.

