Heavy downpours possible this evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Highs in the mid-upper 80s this afternoon with scattered showers and storms with some heavy downpours this evening. Tonight, showers and storms with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow, outer rainbands associated with Ian will start to move in during the afternoon. Heavy rain could lead to flooding issues and WPC has us under a level 1/4 threat for excessive rainfall.

Wednesday, Ian's forecast to brush the coast of Florida as a hurricane. While the worst of the weather should stay west, on and off rainbands producing the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible throughout the day.

We could see winds up to 25-35 mph. Gusts up to 40-45 mph with the strongest winds along the Treasure Coast.

Thursday, more rainbands associated with Ian will swing in throughout the day. Packing more heavy rainfall, gusty winds and the potential for tornadoes.

Friday, still dealing with the leftovers from Ian and storms will be likely throughout the day, but winds starting to come down. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, as Ian pulls away drier air settles in and rain chances go down. Highs in the upper 80s with only some storms on Sunday.