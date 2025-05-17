Heat wave holds on—but relief is on the horizon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The humidity will increase the feels like temperatures to the upper 90s this afternoon.

The record high in West Palm is 94. We will likely near the record high, but not tie or beat it.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around with a high UV index, so please take care of yourself in the intense sun.

Sunday will be another extremely hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

The dry pattern continues on Sunday and into next week.

The start of the work week will be dry, hot, and humid. We will continue to see highs in the lower 90s with sunshine and heat indices in the upper 90s.

There is relief in sight this week!

A cold front will be approaching Thursday, breaking the dry pattern. Look for afternoon isolated showers and storms.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s with lower humidity and a northerly breeze.

Next Saturday is looking promising with highs in the middle to upper 80s, sunshine, and low humidity.