Heat indices in triple digits, afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies and some showers pushing in from offshore.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices triple digits. Some afternoon storms popping up along the sea breeze then pushing west throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s with an isolated shower into the night.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Morning showers, then storms mainly west of 441 for the afternoon.

The weather pattern remains unchanged through the week ahead. Mornings in the upper 70s-low 80s with some rain near the coast, afternoons will pave the way for highs in the low 90s and showers and storms mainly inland.

