WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s for the Treasure Coast under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits with some inland showers and storms, but mainly dry near the coast. Tonight, lows in the upper 70s-low 80s with a few passing showers.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, scattered afternoon storms drifting west throughout the day.

Thursday and Friday, tropical moisture increases, and rain chances go up. Scattered showers near the coast in the morning/early afternoon, with most of the rainfall pushing west for the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, deep moisture lingers across the area keeping the weather pattern unsettled. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast with highs in the low 90s.

