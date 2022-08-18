WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 90s, heat indices in the triple digits with scattered late-day showers and storms slowly clearing around sunset. Tonight, mainly dry with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Sunny skies to start the day with afternoon storms moving west throughout the day.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s. Some showers near the coast in the morning, then rain moving west by the afternoon hours.

Early next week, highs in the low 90s with morning coastal rain followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

