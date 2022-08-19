WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies and no weather issues as the kids are heading to school.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits, afternoon storms developing near the coast, then pushing west by late-afternoon. Tonight, lows in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s (heat indices in the tirples). A stray shower near the coast in the morning, with some afternoon inland showers and storms.

Next week, the same weather pattern remains in place (morning coastal rainfall, afternoon inland storms), but increasing moisture by mid-week will up our rain chances. Highs in the low 90s; still feeling like the triples.