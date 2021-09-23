Heat index values in the upper 90s under scattered afternoon-evening showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s under mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s with heat index values in the upper 90s under partly sunny skies and scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms.

Tomorrow-weekend, highs in the upper 80s, a stalled front will keep in the chance for scattered late-day showers and storms.

Early next week, a passing front will help dry things out. Still warm with highs in the mid-upper 80s, but more sunshine with less humidiyt.