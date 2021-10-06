Heat index values in the upper 90s, some showers possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s (a bit warmer than yesterday morning) and some showers possible towards the coast. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the upper 90s, partly sunny skies and some showers possible mainly inland.

Tomorrow and Friday, a few morning coastal showers, followed by scattered inland showers and storms for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, a front stalls out across the state and we'll see scattered showers and storms through the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s.

Staying unsettled for early next week as moisture lingers across the area. Highs in the upper 80s.