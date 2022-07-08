WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers near the coast this morning through the lunch hour with temperatures to start in the mid-upper 70s. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, sunny near the coast with some inland showers and storms.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms picking up in the afternoon, pushing west throughout the day making way for more sunshine near the beaches.

Sunday, highs in the low 90s. Scattered afternoon showers and storms pushing a little closer to the coast through the evening hours.

Next week, morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. A bit wetter to start off the work week, then drier by mid-week. Highs in the low 90s.