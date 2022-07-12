WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and mainly dry for the morning drive with no weather worries. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, scattered afternoon showers and storms, mainly moving west. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s with PM showers and storms, mainly moving inland, but some of those storms could spill over towards the coastal communities later in the day.

Thursday-Saturday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

Next week, highs in the upper 80s. Scattered PM showers and storms.

