Watch
Weather

Actions

Heat index values in the triple digits and scattered storms

items.[0].videoTitle
Heat index values in the triple digits and scattered storms
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 06:04:54-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms.

Tomorrow, mainly dry to start, then scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday, plenty of sunshine for the first part of the day, then late-day showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday-early next week, winds shift back around, and we return to our normal weather pattern. Morning coastal rainfall followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018