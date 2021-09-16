Heat index values in the triple digits and scattered storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms.

Tomorrow, mainly dry to start, then scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

Saturday, plenty of sunshine for the first part of the day, then late-day showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday-early next week, winds shift back around, and we return to our normal weather pattern. Morning coastal rainfall followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.