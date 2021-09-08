WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies and rain-free for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits and scattered late-day showers and storms possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms picking up during the evening hours. Some of those storms could produce locally heavy downpours.

Friday, hot and humid as highs climb to the low 90s. Scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible.

For the weekend, a change in the weather pattern. We'll start off the day with rainfall towards the coast, then the seabreeze should push rain and storms inland for the afternoon, Highs in the low 90s.

Early next week, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, morning coastal rainfall followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.