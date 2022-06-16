WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values climbing into the triple digits. We're mainly dry with only an isolated inland shower possible.

Tomorrow, a similar weather day. Hot and humid and mainly dry with highs climbing into the low 90s.

Saturday, highs in the low 90s with a few late-day showers and storms.

Sunday, highs in the low 90s. A front stalls out across the state increasing scattered showers/storms throughout the day.

Next week, a bit unsettled to start off the work week, then slightly drier by mid-week. Highs in the upper 80s.

