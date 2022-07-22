Heat index in the triple digits this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures starting off in the mid-upper 70s for the morning drive and scattered showers with some pockets of heavier downpours possible through the early afternoon. Showers and storms will push west towards the lake by the late afternoon making way for more sunshine near the coast. Highs in the low 90s and heat indexes in the triple digits. Tonight, a few spotty showers with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s some coastal showers to start the day, with a few inland showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, highs in the low 90s. Some hazy sunshine with a couple of isolated inland storms for the afternoon.

Early next week, highs in the low 90s, still feeling like the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms possible with more atmospheric moisture pushing into the area.

