WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat and humidity return for the weekend into next week, heat advisories might be issued again soon as we close out July and head into early August.

While no significant weathermakers are on the horizon, daytime heat, humidity, and the seabreeze will trigger scattered to numerous showers & storms each day through next week.

Coverage might be enhanced a bit early next week with a weak tropical wave moving through.

All in all, it's a typical mid-summer forecast with highs in the 90s, the "feels like" over 105, and storms around developing near the coast then moving inland each afternoon.

There are currently no advisories posted for the boaters or beach goers.

In the tropics a disturbance in the central Atlantic has a 70% chance (high) of developing into a depression in the next few days and will likely become "Emily" next week but it's expected to curve well out to sea and have no impact on the U.S.

TODAY: Scattered showers & storms, moving inland. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SE 10

TONIGHT: Clouds around, muggy. Lows: near 80. Winds: SE 5

TOMORROW: Hot and humid, scattered showers & storms likely. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SSE 10