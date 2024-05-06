Heat and humidity on the rise this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm day Monday in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

With an east-southeasterly breeze, humidity will be on the rise. A bit muggy out there today. A few showers expected farther inland due to converging sea breezes. Expect a few showers near Lake Okeechobee.

If you choose to head to the beach, it will be a good beach day, but there will be a high UV index and a high rip current risk. Please be cautious in the water.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

We desperately need a good amount of rain, but the rain in the forecast isn't anything drought busting.

The rest of the week will be turning hotter each day. Temperatures in the upper 80s by Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

We will keep slim rain chances in the forecast each day due to the daytime heat and instability. Temperatures will be in/near 90 by Friday.

This upcoming weekend will feature a few storms each afternoon. Conditions will continue to remain hot and humid with highs near to in the lower 90s.