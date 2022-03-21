Heat and humidity moves back in for mid-week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a cool, clear start with temperatures starting off in the 60s-low 70s and mid 50s inland. This afternoon, breezy and pleasantly warm with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s, mostly sunny and dry.

Tomorrow, breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and only a slim chance of an isolated shower.

Wednesday, the heat, and humidity creeps back in. Highs in the mid-upper 80s but feeling like the 90s with the humidity. Some afternoon showers and storms are possible. Staying breezy through mid-week.

Thursday, highs in the mid-upper 80s, with late day scattered showers and storms as a cold front pushes in.

Friday, some lingering showers possible. Highs down to the low 80s and the humidity drops.

For the weekend, seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 70s. Low rain chances and keeping the humidity low.

