Heat and humidity here to stay, severe storms possible Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warm and humid conditions Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s for the Treasure Coast, Palm Beaches, and inland areas.

After some daytime heating, there may be an isolated storm over inland Palm Beach County and around Lake Okeechobee. That will happen late afternoon.

Not much rain is expected today, but that will change for Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms start in the morning Wednesday, then a second round is possible in the afternoon.

Storms on Wednesday have the potential to become severe, but the threat is the lowest level. Either way, Wednesday will be the wettest day this week.

Rain chances will drop by Thursday. As drier conditions return for the end of the week, temperatures will climb.

Temperatures will only get hotter closer to the weekend with highs in the mid 80s by Friday, then the upper 80s by Saturday.

The next cold front for our area is forecast to arrive early next week.