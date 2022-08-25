WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s with a light shower possible near the coast for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat and humidity fueling sea breeze showers and storms, which will drift west by late-afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Morning coastal rain, followed by afternoon inland storms.

For the weekend, increasing moisture with wetter conditions on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms possible with the bulk of the rain pushing inland for the afternoon.

Early next week, highs in the low 90s with more of the same wet weather; rain focused near the coast in the morning, then pushing inland for the afternoon.