HEAT ALERT: When today's heat will be most intense

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A heat advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County through 5 p.m. Friday.

With the heat and the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits today. The heat will be most intense between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the WPTV First Alert Weather team.

"It will feel like 105 to 110 when you factor in the humidity," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said. "So definitely take it easy during the afternoon hours."

WPTV

Otherwise, we'll have afternoon showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. They'll start inland and then march toward the Atlantic coast throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Flooding could be an issue.

WPTV

As we head into the weekend, the winds shift. They will be onshore. This will keep most of the active weather inland.

On Saturday, we'll have some inland thunderstorms. On Sunday, though, we could start with some showers along the coast in the morning, and then the storms move to the west as the day goes on.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, we are watching three separate waves. Two have low chances of development.

One however, may become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Beryl as we had into the next several days. That one is heading into the southern Caribbean.

WPTV

"Five days from now, have it somewhere near Hispanola or into the southern Caribbean," Villanueva said.