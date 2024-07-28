Heat advisory Sunday: timing out the heat and storms for the day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A heat advisory will be in effect from 10-6pm Sunday as temperatures climb into the low/mid 90s with the heat index running 105-110 during the afternoon hours. Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks if working outside. There is also a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms starting after lunch and going through the dinnertime hours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Storms will diminish after sunset and skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

On Monday, a cold front will drop into north Florida and stall, moisture ahead if it will pool over south Florida and increase rain chances Monday and Tuesday with the potential for heavy downpours. Slow moving storms could cause flooding over isolated areas. highs will be near 90.

We dry out Wednesday and Thursday and bring up the heat again with highs in the low/mid 90s and a heat index 105-109.

Friday-weekend rain chances will be back on the way up as a tropical disturbance approaches from the east.

Tropical update: an area in the middle of the tropical Atlantic has a medium chance to develop now around mid-late week as it moves toward the greater Antilles. Models are still at

odds regarding any potential development/organization of this

wave and its track this far out. Will continue to monitor.