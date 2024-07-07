Heat advisory issued for Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A heat advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County through 6 PM. Heat indices near 105 this afternoon with actual high temperatures readings in the lower 90s.

The chance for showers and storms should help cool some places off this afternoon into this evening. It will not be a washout, but be on the lookout for isolated activity after lunchtime today.

This upcoming workweek will be quite active as a surge of tropical moisture moves into the area.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s each day.

The tropical moisture will lead to more instability, meaning we have higher rain and storm chances.

The later end of this workweek looks to be stormier than the front. If you do have outdoor plans on Thursday and Friday, I would start planning for something indoors.

We are right now not under and severe weather threat, but stay tuned with your WPTV First Alert Weather Team for the storm timings and updates.