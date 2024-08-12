Heat advisory in place for first day of school: Just how hot will it get?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — The heat continues across the region. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County and points south. Daytime highs are heading back into the lower and the middle 90s. Feeling like 105° or better with the afternoon humidity in place. Rain chances on the lower side with high pressure dominating. Today we will have a 30% chance of a shower or a storm. The winds are on shore, so the storms could start in our western suburbs and then push farther inland as the afternoon wears on. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a similar forecast, however temperatures could be a degree or two higher. By the end of the week, what is currently knows as potential tropical cyclone five will sit well to our east. That's going to help to bring in some deeper moisture for Thursday and Friday. That will increase our rain chances by then. And then for the weekend the winds will go northeasterly, and that will help to push in some dryer air for Saturday and Sunday.

