Heat Advisory in effect through 7PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're back to those dreaded HEAT ADVISORIES today in effect through 7PM.

Dangerously hot and humid weather with the heat index closing in on 110 today so stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the air conditioning, and limit your strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or early evenings when it's just a bit cooler.

Hot sun will prevail until the seabreeze develops and kicks of a few scattered storms later today.

It looks like we're in for a very hot and humid week ahead with high pressure nearby tending to suppress widespread storm chances and Saharan dust arriving by midweek decreasing storm coverage even more.

Nice boating and beach weather but watch out for a few storms later today.

Things are still quiet in the tropics with no new development expected anywhere through the next 7 days.

TODAY: HEAT ADVISORY through 7PM, hot sun, few storms later. Highs: Mid 90s (Feels Like near 110) Winds: SW/SE 10

TONIGHT: Fading evening storms, becoming clear. Lows: Near 80 Winds: S 5

TOMORROW: Very hot and humid, few storms later. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SW/SE 10

