Heat advisory in effect for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hotter than normal pattern continues into this new week.

Monday afternoon will heat up into the low and mid 90s with the heat index between 105 to 110 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect Monday, so make sure to stay hydrated.

Spotty storms will develop more inland through the second half of the afternoon.

High temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the upper 70s or near 80 degrees.

Storms are more likely throughout mid-week, but Saharan dust will swing in by Thursday. This plume of dust is thick, so hazy skies will be noticeable during the end of the week, but will not decrease the chance of rain.

Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic remains quiet with no new development expected in the next few days.