WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A toasty day in store for us with the threat of storms. A heat advisory in effect for Palm Beach county through 6 pm due to heat indices between 105-110 degrees possible.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon. It will not be a complete washout, but I suggest keeping a close eye on radar near lunchtime through the early evening. Most storms will exist east of Lake Okeechobee until the evening. The storms will start to setup just to the west of Lake Okeechobee.

All the rain will wrap up near dinner time and look for partly cloudy skies tonight.

Sunday will be a similar day with showers and storms possible. Most look to set up further inland near Lake Okeechobee. It will be another day of battling the extreme heat here in Florida. High temperatures in the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits again.

Next week will remain unstable. A low pressure system towards the north of us looks to migrate a little southward. This will lead to higher rain and storm chances with increased instability.

It will be tough to shake off the 90 degree temperatures. Highs remain to be seasonally hot and humid in the upper 80s to lower 90s for most of next week.

As far as the tropics, conditions still remain calm. We don't expect to see a tropical cyclone within the next week. There is a lot of dust coming off the west coast of Africa that will subdue any tropical development.