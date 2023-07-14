WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another hot summer day this Friday with heat advisory extended for Palm Beach County until Sunday.

Friday's afternoon temps will soar to the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Thunderstorms will develop earlier in the afternoon and remain scattered through the afternoon hours. These thunderstorms can produce heavy rain and gusty winds. But will also help in adding some relief to the hot temperatures.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saharan Dust lingers hangs around through the weekend so skies may seem milky or hazy at times. Saturday and Sunday call for more widespread storms. Developing early in the afternoon on Saturday with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will be even hotter, back into the mid 90s before any storms develop late afternoon or by evening hours.

Afternoons high temps remain in the low to mid 90s through the next 7 days.

In the tropics, subtropical storm Don formed on Friday and is located over the north central Atlantic Ocean about 1000 miles west southwest of the Azores. It is not a threat to Florida.