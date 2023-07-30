Heat Advisories have returned to wrap up the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The dreaded Heat Advisory has returned!

It'll feel like it's between 105-110 degrees out there today so stay hydrated, stay in the air conditioning, and limit your outdoor activities especially during the peak heating of the day.

A few cooling storms will arrive later today but until then it'll be hot and steamy!

The best chance for widespread showers & storms this week will be Tuesday and Wednesday with a tropical wave moving in off the ocean, otherwise it'll be a typical summer forecast with high heat and humidity and scattered mainly afternoon storms each day.

A disturbance in the Atlantic has a high chance of becoming "Emily" this week but is likely to curve well east of Bermuda.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Heat Advisory from 12PM-8PM, scattered PM storms. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SSE 10

TONIGHT: Clearing, warm. Lows: Upper 70s Winds: S 5

TOMORROW: Hot and humid, scattered storms. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SSE 10

