WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Yesterday's rain is pulling away. A much-needed rainfall by the way. Several inches of rain fall across the region.

Mainly in Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties.

Now we're heading into a dry spell. The combo of dry air and Saharan dust will limit rainfall through Friday.

Plus, it will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90's. Feeling more like 100-105.

This weekend, rain chances increase a bit, but not much. With an onshore wind, expect a few AM coastal showers with a few PM inland storms.

Next week rain chances are back to seasonal levels. Roughly 40% by Tuesday. Highs around 90.

The tropics remain quiet.

