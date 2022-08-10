Hazy sunshine with low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Highs in the low 90s with heat indices in the triple digits, hazy sunshine this afternoon with low rain chances. Tonight, lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and mainly dry into the night.

Tomorrow and Friday, similar weather with conditions staying hot, humid and hazy with highs climbing into the low 90s.

For the weekend, staying hot and humid with highs topping out in the low 90s. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible as a front stalls out to our north.

Early next week, highs in the low 90s with scattered storms.