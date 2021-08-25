Hazy sunshine Wednesday as three disturbances churn in the tropics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, hazy sunshine and a slim chance for an isolated inland shower or storm.

Tomorrow, an upper-level disturbance moves over the area bringing with it more moisture. Scattered showers and storms possible. Staying hot with highs in the low 90s.

Friday - weekend, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Morning coastal rainfall, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

Early next week, Saharan Dust returns and drier air filters in. Rain chances go down but staying hot.

