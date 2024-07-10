TROPICS: How this area could impact our weather over the coming days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday is watching a broad area of low pressure off the southeast coast.

For now, this system has a very low chance of picking up tropical characteristics, only a 10% chance over the next seven days.

"It's gonna sit there for a couple of days, and that's gonna help to destabilize the atmosphere locally, keeping those showers and storms in the forecast," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

This area of unsettled weather will start to lift to the northeast as we head into the weekend.

The rest of the tropics are dealing with Saharan dust, which is limiting tropical development.

"[The Saharan dust] is gonna stick around through Friday. Then it's gonna move away as we head into the weekend," Villanueva said.