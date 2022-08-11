Hazy, hot and humid with low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s with a few showers near the coast for the morning commute.

This afternoon, hot and humid with highs topping out in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits and hazy sunshine as Saharan dust lingers for another day. Tonight, lows in the upper 70s-low 80s and the bright full moon peaking around 9:30PM.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, but feeling like the triple digits. Still a bit hazy, with a few afternoon showers and storms inland.

Saturday, highs in the low 90s. Some afternoon showers and storms moving west throughout the day.

Sunday-next week, highs in the low 90s with scattered afternoon showers and storms.

